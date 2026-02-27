RAS AL KHAIMAH - The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (DED) completed 27,788 electronic transactions in 2025, compared to 26,028 transactions in 2024, marking a growth rate of 6.8%. This clearly reflects the accelerating pace of digital transformation in its economic services.

The Department stated that this growth demonstrates the success of its strategy to develop its digital services ecosystem and enable customers to complete their transactions electronically with ease and speed, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and elevating the experience of investors and entrepreneurs in the emirate.

It also noted that the number of electronic services provided to customers reached 53 services, representing 100% of the Department’s services available to customers. This step confirms the completion of a comprehensive digital transformation of all its services, in line with the government’s direction toward delivering smart and integrated services.

The Department explained that digital transformation is a key pillar in strengthening the competitiveness of Ras Al Khaimah’s business environment by simplifying procedures, reducing transaction processing times, and providing integrated services around the clock without the need to visit service centers.

It added that this achievement is the result of upgrading electronic systems, expanding smart services, and enhancing electronic integration with relevant entities, thereby contributing to the creation of a flexible and growth-stimulating investment environment.