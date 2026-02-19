EHC Investment, Phoenix Technologies, and AAA Commercial Enterprises have signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint venture (JV) focused on delivering next-generation sovereign cloud infrastructure, secure data platforms, and advanced AI computing solutions across the region.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the JV will bring together regional investment leadership, Swiss-based advanced technology execution, and deep business transformation expertise to address the growing demand for secure, sovereign, and scalable digital infrastructure, serving as the operating platform for the development, marketing, and delivery of sovereign cloud solutions.

Full operations will launch following key approvals and the selection of the first flagship project under an agreed growth roadmap between the parties.

“This JV supports the UAE vision to build secure, sovereign, and future-ready digital infrastructure, leveraging EHC’s more than four decades of expertise and proven success stories to enable trusted cloud and AI platforms that serve national priorities, protect data sovereignty, and strengthen the UAE digital economy," said Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC.

Moustafa Rashad, Group CEO of EHC, highlighted that this partnership complements EHC’s commitment to shaping the future of digital infrastructure in the region.

“Together with Phoenix and AAA, we are establishing a robust foundation for sovereign cloud and AI platforms that support national priorities and our shareholder goals, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver sustainable value at scale,” he said.

Phoenix Technologies, a leading Swiss technology company with world-class expertise in advanced ICT architectures and secure cloud platforms, will lead technical execution, delivery, and technology enablement in the region through the JV.

Thomas Taroni, Founder and Executive Chairman of Phoenix, emphasised the importance of controlling the whole value chain of such critical infrastructure to operate in complete independence. As a Swiss technology pioneer, Phoenix will build and operate a neutral, high-performance, and resilient underlying platform on which the region can always rely to excel in AI innovation.

Backed by Gewan Holding, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered diversified investment conglomerate with operations across more than 90 countries, AAA Enterprises will support the joint venture by adding strong regional execution capability and institutional alignment.

Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of NG9 Holding, said that by bringing together global technology expertise and strong regional execution, they are creating a trusted platform that strengthens national resilience, unlocks new economic value, and positions the UAE as a global hub for advanced cloud and AI ecosystems.

Amer Al Osh, CEO of AAA Commercial Enterprises, said that the company aims to support the development of secure, scalable, and future-ready sovereign cloud and AI platforms that empower governments and enterprises to innovate with confidence while maintaining full control of their data and digital future.