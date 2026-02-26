LeanTechnovations has officially launched the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurial Institute of South Africa, an initiative aimed at strengthening the long-term growth and competitiveness of the country’s small, medium and micro enterprises through practical AI education.

The Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurial Institute of South Africa, led by LeanTechnovations co-founder and chief executive Rowen Pillai, is positioned as a localised response to the growing need for accessible and structured AI training.

Pillai brings more than a decade of experience across finance, professional services, industrial and retail sectors. He holds CA(SA) and PD(SA) designations, is a certified AI expert, certified lean practitioner and certified business intelligence and data analyst, and has completed a Master of Business Administration.

According to Pillai, many business owners recognise that AI is becoming essential but struggle to implement it effectively. He says entrepreneurs often do not know where to start, face inconsistent results and lack the time to experiment.

The institute aims to close that gap by making AI practical, repeatable and usable from the outset, enabling SMMEs to achieve measurable results without needing technical expertise or expensive consultants.

Operating under the mantra Built by South Africans, for South Africans, the institute says its curriculum is tailored to the realities of the local business environment and designed to address the specific operational pressures faced by SMMEs.

Beyond direct training, the institute introduces a mechanism for large corporations to channel enterprise and supplier development funds into structured AI education. The model is intended to allow corporates to support small businesses while contributing to B-BBEE verification requirements. Beneficiaries receive standardised templates, playbooks and measurable productivity tools aimed at delivering verifiable impact.

The institute also positions itself as a potential partner in supporting government efforts to develop a structured AI education framework for small businesses. It argues that coordinated action between the public and private sectors is required to unlock AI’s economic potential and drive inclusive growth.

The launch curriculum is structured as short, mobile-friendly modules paired with guided exercises to promote consistency in application. The rollout begins with AI for owner-managed SMMEs, launched on 24 February 2026, a foundational course focused on installing daily workflows for email, planning, research and outreach to deliver immediate time savings.

On 17 March 2026, AI for Scaling Your SMME will launch, focusing on building an AI strategy and operating system to standardise team workflows and support sustained growth.

On 21 April 2026, two programmes will be introduced: AI for human resources, aimed at building a scalable, people-focused HR operating system that reduces administrative burdens in hiring and onboarding while maintaining a human-centred approach, and AI for accounting, designed to streamline month-end processes, improve reporting clarity and convert finance functions into decision-ready insight while maintaining compliance controls.

The final phase on 19 May 2026 includes AI for marketing, which seeks to help SMMEs produce consistent, high-quality positioning, content and campaigns through a repeatable marketing engine, and AI for Sales, focused on building a structured sales process covering prospecting, follow-up, discovery and proposals to convert opportunities into closed deals.

Pillai says South Africa’s small business landscape requires more than simply introducing new technology. He argues that structured training and rapid implementation of real-world business use cases are essential.

By leveraging ESD funding to equip SMMEs with AI capabilities, he says the country can unlock innovation, support inclusive economic growth and build a more competitive business environment.

