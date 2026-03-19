Cape Town is strengthening its position in global maritime logistics with the development of sub-Saharan Africa’s first purpose-built superyacht marina at the V&A Waterfront, a R230m investment aimed at capturing growing vessel traffic rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope.

The Quay 7 Superyacht Marina is being developed as a strategic response to evolving global maritime patterns, with instability in the Red Sea and insurance constraints accelerating the diversion of vessels away from the Suez Canal toward longer routes around the Cape.

This shift has increased demand for safe, well-equipped berthing and servicing facilities along the southern African coastline, positioning Cape Town as a critical stopover between traditional Mediterranean circuits and emerging Indian Ocean and Southern Hemisphere routes.

“Captains and owners are seeking smarter, more operationally efficient alternatives to saturated hubs,” said V&A Waterfront Executive: Marine & Industrial Property, Andre Blaine.

“Cape Town offers not just a safe harbour and world-class provisioning, but access to adventure cruising routes – Antarctic expeditions, Southern Ocean passages and Indian Ocean islands – that will define the next era of luxury yachting.”

Filling a critical infrastructure gap

The marina will introduce six stern-to berths for vessels ranging from 40 to 90 metres, supported by floating jetties with full utility services, 24-hour security, bonded fuel supply and direct access to repair and refit facilities, including the Syncrolift and Robinson Dry Dock.

With no comparable facilities in sub-Saharan Africa, the development addresses a longstanding infrastructure gap in the region’s maritime ecosystem.

A concierge lounge linked to the adjacent Cape Town EDITION hotel, alongside access to the broader V&A Waterfront precinct and East Pier Helistop, will further integrate marine operations with supporting services.

Rising vessel traffic and repeat demand

Superyacht visits to the V&A Waterfront have grown steadily since 2009, with 35 vessels recorded in the 2024/25 season, a trend partly driven by rerouting away from the Red Sea.

Many vessels now return annually, with some remaining berthed for six to 12 months, reinforcing Cape Town’s role as a seasonal base for long-range and expeditionary cruising.

More than 30,000 commercial and tourism vessels pass the Cape each year, underscoring the city’s strategic maritime positioning.

“What we’ve lacked is purpose-built berthing that matches the operational standards captains expect,” Blaine said.

Dual-purpose design supports local marine economy

The facility has been designed for year-round use, accommodating superyachts during peak season while supporting commissioning and export staging for Cape Town’s catamaran manufacturing sector in the off-season.

This includes established builders such as Robertson and Caine, Two Oceans Marine and Balance Catamarans, linking the development to South Africa’s broader marine manufacturing value chain.

Global standards and long-term competitiveness

The V&A Waterfront is pursuing Gold Anchor accreditation for the marina, a globally recognised standard for excellence, with no current accredited facilities in the immediate region.

V&A Waterfront CEO Graham Wood said the development reflects a structural opportunity rather than speculative expansion.

“This is about positioning Cape Town where it belongs – on the global superyacht circuit,” he said.

“We’re responding to demonstrated demand with a facility scaled for market reality. The opportunity is structural, and Cape Town is perfectly placed to capture it.”

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