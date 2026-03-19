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JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand fell sharply on Wednesday shrugging off better-than expected domestic inflation and retail sales data, dragged down by a firmer dollar and a jump in oil prices that stoked inflation fears.
At 1417 GMT, the rand traded at 16.8475 against the dollar , down 1% from Tuesday's close.
Key South African exports gold and platinum fell 3.2% and 4.5% respectively, while oil prices rose more than 4% as the Middle East conflict showed no signs of de-escalating.
Analysts expect continued pressure on the rand amid concerns that rising oil prices will lift inflation in net energy-importer South Africa.
South Africa's annual inflation eased in February, falling to the central bank's target of 3%, but analysts said the slowdown could be temporary as the ripple effects of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran will show up in upcoming releases.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation to come in at 3.1%, down from 3.5% in January.
South Africa's statistics agency also published retail sales showing a 4.2% year on year increase in January compared to the 2.5% predicted by Reuters economists.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was last down 2.8%.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond also weakened sharply, with the yield rising 15 basis points to 8.945%.
The greenback was last up 0.3% against a basket of currencies as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day, where policymakers are widely expected to keep rates steady.