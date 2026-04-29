The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that the Council impacted 97,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with728 programmes in capacity building and empowerment in 2025.

Speaking on Tuesday, at a conference in Abuja organised for Women Exporters, the Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, said non-oil export is contributing significantly to Nigerian economic growth.

“In 2025, NEPC conducted 728 capacity-building programmes across all our states and here in Abuja. These trainings covered good agricultural practices, good handling practices, packaging, labelling, export documentation, mentorship, quality and standards, and more. In all, we impacted over 97,000 people across the export value chain,” she said.

“Last year, we also provided 210 international certifications, fully paid for by the Council and about 50 percent were to women. These certifications covered FDA, HACCP, Halal, ISO 22000, and others. We understand that without standards, there is no access to markets, and we are addressing that directly.

Speaking further, the ED explained that in 2024, global merchandise exports stood at approximately $24.5 trillion. Africa accounted for just 3.5 percent of that total with about $840 billion and Nigeria’s share was only 0.26 percent.

“Considering that Nigeria›s GDP is about $290 billion with over 220 million people, however, there is still a gap that represents opportunity.” If Nigeria moves even modestly, I mean just a little, within global trade, the impact on businesses and on the economy will be significant.

«Nigeria has all it takes to serve as a hub for trade within ECOWAS, Africa and even outside Africa. Just last year, Nigeria exported 281 distinct products to 210 countries across Africa, Asia, America, Europe and Oceania. Nigeria exported to 11 ECOWAS countries and 25 other countries, making it a total of 36 African countries.

«In 2025, Nigeria recorded the highest value of non-oil exports to the tune of $6.1 billion. We also recorded the highest volume of non-oil exports, to the tune of 8.02 million metric tonnes. These volume and value recorded are the highest in the history of the country and since the Council was established. This is in terms of formal, documented exports.

“This outstanding result is attributable to initiatives of the NEPC and dedication of our exporters, particularly the SMEs. SMEs make up about 96 percent of businesses in Nigeria. They drive production, they create jobs and they sustain livelihoods across the country. Any conversation about export growth must take them into account.»

Ayeni stated, “When we narrow this further, we come to women. Women make up about 40 percent of SMEs in Nigeria. Women-led businesses make significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy through employment generation, income creation and enterprise development across key sectors.

«They are active across agriculture, processing, trade and services. They are building businesses, creating value and holding key positions across the export value chain.

«At the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, this understanding guides our work. Our targeted programmes for women are also expanding. Through the Women in Export Development Programme, we provide training, advisory services, and market linkages to support women-led businesses.

“Through our partnership with the International Trade Centre, we host the SheTrades Nigeria Hub, where over 5,000 women have been supported with access to markets, capacity building, and trade opportunities”.

She said, “We are also opening up access through trade facilitation. Nigerian women have participated in major global trade events across the United Kingdom, Spain, Egypt, Kenya, the Netherlands, and other markets. These platforms are not just for visibility, they are for real business connections,» the ED noted.

Ayeni revealed that these women are here. They are seated amongst you. They will receive training, personalised coaching, mentorship and grant support ranging from $5,000 to $30,000. More importantly, they are being positioned to compete, not just locally, but globally and through digital platforms. We are proud of what this represents. It is not just a programme but a pathway.

The former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Talline, the Chairman of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa, top industry players and other stakeholders attended the conference.

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