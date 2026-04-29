Kuwait-listed Mabanee has upsized its loan to finance a commercial complex in the Gulf state by 31%, bringing its total borrowing for the project to KD 131.6 million ($ 428.87 million).

The real estate developer, along with its partners, has secured an additional KD 31.4 million to complete the Aventura project, a lifestyle destination that includes a shopping mall and residential units.

The financing has a duration of 15 years and 8 months, providing Mabanee with a long-term repayment window.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com