The UAE retail group Brands For Less (BFL) has secured a 250 million dirhams ($68 million) sustainability-linked financing facility from Emirates Islamic.

The bank said the shariah-compliant facility is complemented by additional revolving working capital lines, structured to support BFL Group’s daily operations and trading volumes.

BFL Group, which operates in seven markets across the GCC and Southeast Asia, sold a 35% stake to The TJX Companies, Inc. in 2024 in a $360 million deal, which valued the off-price retailer at $1.2 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com