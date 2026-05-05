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Saudi Arabia's public debt agency, Saudi National Debt Management Center (NDMC), said on Tuesday it has completed its 2026 annual borrowing plan, having secured approximately 90% of the kingdom's funding needs prior to regional geopolitical events.
NDMC said that while international public market issues had been reduced from initial plans, funding needs were met through private channels and local markets instead.
In January, the kingdom approved its 2026 borrowing plan, with financing needs of about 217 billion riyals ($57.86 billion) as the oil-rich Gulf country pushes ahead with its economic diversification plans.
The borrowing was intended to cover a projected budget deficit for the 2026 fiscal year of around $44 billion, and the repayment of principal due in 2026, amounting to about $13.87 billion, the finance ministry said.
NDMC said it intends to use private channels and local markets as primary funding sources, if additional financing is needed.
It added that it will continue monitoring international public markets for opportunities to meet future financing needs.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Susan Fenton)