Suhar – Suhar Industrial City, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has successfully localised 48 projects on an area of more than 2 million sqm during 2025. The total investment volume of these projects exceeds RO105mn, raising the city’s cumulative investment volume to RO2.3bn. The total leased area in Suhar Industrial City has reached 11,389,125 sqm out of the city’s total area of 28,397,206 sqm, while the total workforce in the operating projects has increased to 13,299 employees.

Eng. Abdullah Al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, stated that Madayn is actively executing several vital projects in the industrial city including a consultancy study to rehabilitate existing infrastructure and supporting services for Phases 1 to 6, alongside the successful completion of infrastructure projects for Phase 7. The study is expected to be finalised in the second quarter of 2026.

Al Mayasi added that Madayn aims to roll out a strategic package of projects under the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030). This roadmap features a comprehensive rehabilitation programme to boost infrastructure efficiency and modernise services, alongside the construction of integrated service facilities and buildings to support operations. Furthermore, Madayn will implement a 97 MW solar farm project to drive sustainable energy, as well as complete consultancy services for the integrated Aluminium Economic Cluster to empower local industrial value chains.

He also emphasised that Ladayn Polymer Park in Suhar Industrial City serves as a core pillar for economic growth and investment attraction. “The park stimulates both foreign and local capital by signalling strong confidence in the national economy, which encourages foreign investors to establish branches or form partnerships. Moreover, the park supports technology transfer and expertise exchange, enhances the competitiveness of local industries, stimulates local investment, and drives demand for fixed assets such as land, buildings, machinery, and equipment, thereby supporting related sectors including real estate and construction,” Al Mayasi elaborated.

He added that new factories also generate high demand for raw materials, logistics, and technical services, thereby stimulating growth and investment across local SMEs serving as suppliers. The localisation of new factories within the park also reflects confidence in economic growth and the market’s capacity to accommodate additional products, thus encouraging investors to expand and develop supporting infrastructure and services required by modern industrial zones, while enhancing in-country value.

Ladayn Polymer Park in Suhar Industrial City has witnessed rapid growth over the past period, driven by rising local and regional demand for a wide range of plastic products and supported by the attractive investment environment provided by Madayn. Since the launch of the programme, the park has attracted investments worth approximately RO33.7mn and the leased area has exceeded 181,000 sqm. By the end of 2025, the park attracted around 19 investment projects, ranging from active production facilities to projects under construction or under newly signed lease agreements.