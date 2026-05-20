Al Baraka Oil Services Company has signed a strategic agreement with Intilft to invest in innovation, research and development, on the sidelines of Oman Sustainability Week.

The partnership aims to combine Al Baraka’s operational expertise in the oil services sector with Intilft’s technical and manufacturing capabilities, supported by its advanced research and development division.

Officials said the collaboration is designed to drive the development of innovative solutions and technologies that can be applied across multiple sectors, enhancing industrial efficiency and supporting broader innovation goals.

The agreement reflects a growing focus on research-led partnerships in Oman’s energy and industrial sectors, as companies seek to strengthen competitiveness through technology development and knowledge sharing. -OGN/ TradeArabia News Service

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