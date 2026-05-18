The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) has unveiled a major new expansion within its dedicated logistics and warehousing district, “U2”, with the addition of 56 new warehouses spanning a total area of nearly 340,000 square feet.

The expansion raises the total number of warehouses across the Free Zone to approximately 2,500 and forms part of the Authority’s strategic plans to strengthen its infrastructure and deliver advanced logistics and storage solutions for regional and international businesses operating across industrial, commercial, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

The newly developed warehouses have been designed to international engineering and operational standards, featuring modern technical specifications and integrated facilities tailored to the evolving needs of businesses across multiple sectors.

The units include contemporary office spaces, dedicated loading bays, and enhanced power capacities to support a wide range of operational requirements, alongside innovative architectural designs developed in line with leading sustainability standards. Each warehouse within the new expansion offers up to 6,500 square feet of space, providing an ideal solution for companies seeking integrated storage facilities that enhance operational efficiency and help reduce costs.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to developing flexible and sustainable infrastructure capable of supporting the future needs of businesses and responding to the rapidly evolving demands of the new economy. He noted that the new expansion within the “U2” district represents a strategic addition to the integrated ecosystem of services provided by SAIF Zone across multiple economic sectors, further strengthening its ability to attract high-value investments and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global hub for business and investment.

He added that the expansion aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support economic diversification and further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global destination for business and investment.

Al Mazrouei further stated that the expansion comes in response to the rising demand for highly efficient storage and logistics solutions from companies operating across various sectors, including manufacturing, trade, and supply chain-related services.

He stressed that SAIF Zone continues to enhance its infrastructure in accordance with leading international standards to provide flexible solutions that support diverse commercial and industrial activities, while enabling investors to expand their operations and strengthen their competitiveness across regional and global markets.