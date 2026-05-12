AD Ports Group has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Krivia Holdings Limited (KHL) and IRH Global Trading Ltd (IRHGT) to combine logistics infrastructure, digital trading capabilities, and structured trade payment solutions, accelerating cross-border electronics trade through Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration aims to support the import, export, financing, warehousing, and movement of mobile phones and electronics, while helping position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for the sector through efficiency, transparency, connectivity, and scale.

A key component of the initiative is MobyIX, a digital B2B trading platform, designed to facilitate the buying, selling, and movement of smartphones and electronics across international markets. The collaboration will explore how advanced AI and machine learning can be integrated with AD Ports Group’s logistics, warehousing, and digital trade infrastructure to support sector growth, complemented by IRHGT’s structured trade finance, liquidity solutions, and banking network to help traders scale efficiently across markets.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “This collaboration reflects AD Ports Group’s commitment to enabling smarter, more connected trade by integrating advanced digital capabilities with world-class logistics and industrial infrastructure. By supporting the development of an integrated platform for cross-border electronics, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade, innovation, and investment, in line with the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE, while creating new opportunities for growth across our economic cities and wider ecosystem.”

Rishabh Jain, President, Krivia Holdings Limited, said, “We see strong potential to build a technology-enabled trading ecosystem in Abu Dhabi that addresses key gaps in warehousing, digital infrastructure, and access to working capital. By partnering with AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading, we aim to create a scalable platform that enhances transparency, efficiency, and global connectivity for mobile and electronics traders via MobylX and TradCred.’

Ali Rashed Alrashdi, CEO of IRH, said, “This collaboration reflects IRH’s commitment to enabling trade-led growth through innovative and scalable structured trade solutions. By supporting the development of a digitally enabled platform for cross-border electronics trade, we aim to help address one of the market’s key challenges: access to efficient, short-tenure supplier’s credit. Together with AD Ports Group and Krivia Holdings Limited, we see strong potential to create a more transparent, agile, and commercially attractive ecosystem that supports traders and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for trade and investment.”

The global mobile and electronics trading sector represents a significant growth opportunity, generating more than US$36 billion annually. Over a projected three-year period, the initiative could facilitate over US$12 billion in trade, support the import of approximately 64 million units into Abu Dhabi, and enable the establishment of an estimated 650 new companies within KEZAD.