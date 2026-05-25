Muscat – In a step aimed at strengthening regional trade integration and speeding up cargo movement, trucks going from Oman to the United Arab Emirates through Sharjah’s transit gateways will now be exempt from transit tariff fees under the newly activated ‘Logistics Corridor’ initiative between Oman and the UAE.

The initiative is designed to streamline the movement of goods between the two countries by reducing operational costs, accelerating customs and transit procedures, and enhancing supply chain efficiency across ports and border crossings.

According to details announced by the participating authorities, the corridor links Oman’s ports and industrial zones with Sharjah’s ports and land transit network through the Khatmat Malaha border crossing. The route enables faster movement of cargo to Sharjah Port in less than 70km from the border point.

Officials said the new corridor has created a direct land-sea logistics integration between the two countries, supporting exporters, transport operators and logistics firms with smoother procedures and lower transportation costs.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; and the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The corridor is expected to enhance the competitiveness of regional trade, reduce waiting time at border crossings, and facilitate quicker clearance procedures for trucks and cargo movement.

Authorities highlighted several operational advantages, including integrated land and sea connectivity, faster processing at ports and checkpoints, reduced transit time for trucks, and improved efficiency for commercial transport operations.

The Khatmat Malaha crossing has been identified as a strategic logistics gateway linking Oman’s road network and industrial hubs with Sharjah’s maritime infrastructure, while Sohar Port continues to play a key role in supporting import-export activity and supply chain integration.

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