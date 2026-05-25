Oman Cables Industry, the Sultanate’s leading cable manufacturer took center stage at Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2026 to reinforce its role in enabling the energy transition priorities across Oman and the wider region.

As demand grows for more resilient power systems, renewable integration, and digital infrastructure, Oman Cables is showcasing how advanced cable technologies and engineering innovation support the systems powering modern economies, while reinforcing the company’s sustainability-led innovation ambitions and long-term contribution to a more resilient and low-carbon future.

Oman Cables is also advancing measurable progress across its sustainability and operational

efficiency agenda. According to the company’s 2025 Sustainability Report, Oman Cables achieved a

9% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 market-based GHG emissions compared to its 2024 baseline, while

circularity initiatives expanded from 11 to 30 active projects and cable drum reuse rates doubled from

8% to 16%. The company also achieved ISO 50001:2018 certification for energy management,

reinforcing its structured and long-term approach to industrial optimization, energy performance, an

responsible manufacturing.

Complemented by OCI-Ultraflex, the company’s latest cable innovation developed for modern

infrastructure environments, particularly data centers and other high-performance applications. The

rapid expansion of AI-driven computing, hyperscale data centers, and digital infrastructure is

accelerating demand for more flexible and high-performance cable systems. Engineered using

advanced cross-linked polymers and a fine-drawn conductor for extreme flexibility, OCI-Ultraflex

supports easier installation and improved cable management in environments where space is

constrained and performance requirements continue to evolve.

“As infrastructure systems become more interconnected and energy demands continue to evolve,

resilience becomes a critical engineering priority,” said Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive Officer at

Oman Cables. “Advanced cable technologies play a fundamental role in ensuring power networks

can adapt, perform, and scale reliably. Our focus remains on delivering practical engineering

solutions that support evolving power, industrial, and digital infrastructure requirements across the

region.”

The company is also taking an active role in the event’s thought leadership program, with Jad

Atallah, Chief Legal & Governance, and Investor Relations, participating in MSX panel discussion

and Mohammed Al Sumri, New Product Development Manager, joining industry leaders on the OSW 2026 panel stage. The sessions will address priorities shaping sustainability, investor relations, digitalinfrastructure resilience, and the future of energy systems.

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