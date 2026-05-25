Muscat – The Social Protection Fund (SPF) has announced that the number of beneficiaries under the country’s social protection system exceeded 1.55mn by the end of April 2026, reflecting the continued expansion of welfare and insurance coverage in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

According to the latest statistical indicators released by the fund, more than 1.25mn children benefited from social protection programmes, while 172,844 senior citizens and 52,416 persons with disabilities received support under various welfare schemes.

The data also showed that 10,095 beneficiaries were covered under support programmes for orphans and widows.

In the area of family income support, the SPF stated that 58,728 cases were registered, including 50,850 households receiving family income support and 7,878 continuing social security assistance cases.

The fund further revealed that the social insurance sector recorded more than 144,000 pensioners and beneficiaries. This included 97,713 living pension beneficiaries, 47,181 death pension beneficiaries and 2,007 beneficiaries under the job security scheme.

The SPF said the indicators highlight the growing efficiency and inclusiveness of Oman’s social protection framework, which aims to provide financial stability and social security for citizens across different segments of society.

The fund continues to implement programmes and digital services designed to enhance accessibility, improve governance and ensure sustainable protection for current and future generations.