Muscat – Oman has achieved a major milestone in global trade and logistics competitiveness after climbing to ninth place globally in the World Bank’s indicator for efficiency of customs clearance process under the Logistics Performance Index 2025, marking an exceptional rise from 47th position in 2023.

The achievement, announced by the Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police, reflects the rapid transformation of the sultanate’s customs and trade ecosystem as the country accelerates efforts to position itself as a regional logistics and investment hub under Vision 2040.

Officials said the remarkable jump was driven by a series of digital reforms and trade facilitation measures aimed at reducing clearance times, enhancing transparency and improving coordination with international trade platforms.

Among the key developments highlighted were the implementation of a fully integrated electronic customs clearance system through a single declaration platform, enhanced electronic data exchange with international entities, and faster inspection procedures for selected shipments — a few completed within just two hours.

The report also noted that many permits are now issued within 24 hours, significantly reducing delays for importers, exporters and logistics operators.

The strong performance places Oman ahead of many established trade and logistics centres globally and signals growing international confidence in the efficiency of the sultanate’s ports, airports and border operations.

Economic analysts say the ranking carries significance far beyond customs operations, as faster clearance procedures directly impact trade costs, supply chain efficiency and investor confidence.

“Speed and predictability in customs procedures are among the most important factors global investors and shipping companies look for,” said an Oman-based logistics expert. “This achievement strengthens Oman’s position as a gateway linking Gulf markets with Asia, Africa and Europe.”

The achievement is also expected to boost the competitiveness of Oman’s ports and free zones, including Suhar, Duqm and Salalah, as the sultanate intensifies efforts to attract foreign direct investment and expand non-oil exports.

According to an infographic released by customs authorities, the reforms have contributed to improved shipment tracking, better risk management systems and increased efficiency in logistics services across the supply chain.

The World Bank indicator also reflects broader improvements in digital governance and inter-agency integration, areas Oman has prioritised in recent years as part of its economic diversification agenda.

Industry observers believe the progress could further enhance Oman’s appeal to international manufacturers and global shipping firms seeking reliable regional distribution centres amid shifting global supply chains.

Customs authorities stressed that work is continuing to sustain and improve the ranking through greater integration with global platforms, further reductions in cargo release times and continued investment in human capital and advanced systems.

The latest recognition comes as Oman continues to record steady progress across several international competitiveness indicators linked to logistics, investment and digital transformation, reinforcing the sultanate’s ambitions to become one of the region’s leading trade and transport gateways.

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