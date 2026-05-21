Maqshan: The Wilayat of Maqshan in the Governorate of Dhofar on Wednesday saw the launch of Oman’s first AI-powered asphalt self-paving technology, which was applied in the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road Dualization Project (Phase 4).

The step stems from the vision of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to adopt advanced technologies for speeding up the completion of construction tasks, while at the same time maintaining high quality.

A ceremony to this effect was held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Economic Adviser at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

Dr Said said that the launch of the technology represents an advanced step forward in the development of the roads sector and the automation of construction projects in the Sultanate of Oman. He added that the initiative also embodies the national trend to use modern technologies in infrastructure projects, towards the realization of economic development goals.

The technology boasts smart systems that guarantee high levels of accuracy in paving roads and improving the quality and sustainability of asphalt surfaces.

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