Nigeria has emerged as one of the world’s leading countries in workplace adoption of artificial intelligence, according to new international studies released on Wednesday.

The report ranked Nigeria among the top nations integrating AI tools into daily professional activities, with 39 per cent of employees reportedly using artificial intelligence tools every day at work.

Only India recorded a higher daily adoption rate at 41 per cent, while Vietnam followed with 36 per cent.

The study found that workers in Nigeria and other leading countries are increasingly relying on AI technologies for communication, analysis, decision-making, and automation of routine tasks.

Researchers noted that the growing use of AI is reshaping workplace productivity, digital skills, and employee confidence across various sectors.

The findings also showed that nearly 80 per cent of Indian professionals use AI tools several times weekly — the highest level among surveyed countries and well above the global average.

According to the report, Nigeria’s strong showing reflects the country’s expanding digital economy and increasing adoption of technology-driven solutions across industries, including finance, technology, education, logistics, and public services.

The study added that widespread AI integration is gradually transforming professional routines globally as businesses and workers increasingly depend on digital tools to improve efficiency and workflow.

Researchers further observed that employees who use AI frequently reported improved workplace engagement and lower stress levels, fueling ongoing discussions about productivity and the future of work in the digital era.

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