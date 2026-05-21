President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has alleged that some vested interests are attempting to destabilise Nigeria over his administration’s removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange market.

Tinubu’s message was delivered on Wednesday by former Olusegun Osoba during the launch of The NADECO Story and an awards presentation to democracy heroes and activists held at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The President, who was the special guest of honour at the event, commended pro-democracy activists and political associates for their contributions to the struggle for democratic governance in Nigeria.

According to Osoba, Tinubu said he “would not have been where he is today” without the sacrifices of those who fought for democracy in the country.

Osoba also revealed that the President promised to address several political reforms and demands being canvassed by stakeholders if he secures a second term in office.

“He has asked me to tell you that, by the grace of God, many of what you have been asking him to do, he would start implementing when he gets his second term,” Osoba said.

The former governor of Ogun State said Tinubu’s immediate focus remains economic recovery and national security.

Speaking on the economy, Osoba stated that the President believed the administration’s reforms were already producing results, pointing to the narrowing gap between the official and parallel foreign exchange markets.

“You can see the difference between the parallel and the official markets is virtually zero. The naira, which was about N2,000 to one dollar, is now around N1,380,” he said.

On security, Osoba said the President was worried about rising threats in the South-West and alleged that some interests were attempting to disrupt the country in reaction to the ongoing economic reforms.

“He is aware that there is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peace of the country by those he knew he had offended by cancelling the multiple exchange rate regime and removing fuel subsidy,” he said.

Osoba added that despite opposition from entrenched interests benefiting from the old system, Tinubu remained committed to continuing reforms aimed at repositioning the economy.

“Those cabals are still round-tripping, but he is determined that if this is the only thing he would do to rearrange the economy, he is ready to face it,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the author, Secretary-General and spokesman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ayo Opadokun, described the occasion as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic history.

According to him, the ceremony was organised to correct what he described as a long-standing omission in the country’s collective memory by formally recognising patriots, media organisations, human rights activists, diplomats and others who resisted military rule during the regime of late Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Opadokun said the period between 1994 and 1998 remained one of the darkest eras in Nigeria’s political history, marked by repression, suppression of human rights and intimidation of dissenting voices.

“Yet, in the face of that darkness, a courageous light persisted,” he said.

“That light was carried by men and women of conviction within NADECO and beyond who chose resistance over silence, truth over fear and sacrifice over comfort.”

He noted that the event marked the maiden edition of NADECO’s national recognition and award ceremony and acknowledged that some activists and contributors to the democratic struggle had yet to be reached for inclusion.

He, however, assured that future editions would address omissions and broaden the scope of recognition.

Opadokun paid tribute to media organisations that continued reporting during the military era despite threats, closures and persecution, as well as human rights advocates and members of the diplomatic community who supported the campaign for democratic restoration.

He said the gathering was not only about remembrance but also about national healing, historical accuracy and civic education.

He urged Nigerians to preserve the values of courage, accountability and sacrifice, warning that societies that fail to honour those who defended their freedoms risk losing the principles sustaining democracy.

During the ceremony, participants observed a minute of silence in honour of pro-democracy activists, politicians, professionals and nationalists who lost their lives during the struggle against military rule and in subsequent years.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of The NADECO Story, a publication chronicling the coalition’s role in resisting authoritarian rule and defending democratic ideals.

Describing the book as “a repository of truth and a chronicle of resistance,” Opadokun said the publication would help preserve the history of the pro-democracy struggle for future generations.

“It offers younger generations an opportunity to understand the price of the freedoms they enjoy today, while providing scholars, policymakers and citizens with a credible account of one of the most defining periods in our national history,” he said.

He added that the event served as a reminder that democracy, though tested, continues to endure because of the sacrifices of committed Nigerians.

“Today is not just a ceremony, it is a statement. A statement that Nigeria remembers those who stood when it mattered most,” he said.

Also speaking, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, said many individuals contributed to the democratic struggle away from public attention.

“People think we have to be on the streets to show commitment to a cause. I don’t think so. Some of us worked in the background and did so effectively,” he said.

“I am a democrat at heart and I will do anything to protect democracy.”

Ladoja recalled that he went into exile following political persecution and said many untold stories remained from the pro-democracy struggle.

“There are many things that happened during the democratic struggle which many people do not know. I want to urge Pa Osoba to tell his story,” he said.

“All of us played our roles and we are lucky to still be alive. Some did not survive. To those of us alive, I say congratulations. I hope democracy will endure. However, we should continue to work for it and ensure its tenets continue to operate in the country.”

Also speaking at the event, Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka described Nigeria as “a republic of liars” but said the newly presented book on the country’s democratic struggle stood out for its honesty and authenticity.

“I have had the occasion to describe Nigeria as a republic of liars. But this is one instance in which the nation is redeemed from that reputation of violent lies,” Soyinka said.

The literary icon said he had carefully read the book and found its contents credible and truthful.

“Every page of this book, which I have read carefully, rings of truth,” he stated, adding that the account was strengthened by documentary evidence and firsthand participation by the author.

“The author doesn’t pretend that this is the whole story, but he tells his part of it, which is investigated,” Soyinka added.

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