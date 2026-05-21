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LONDON - Euro zone government bonds dipped on Thursday, following a rally the previous day over optimism for a possible Iran peace deal that cooled some of the concern that has pushed yields around the world to multi-year, and even record, highs this week.
Iran said on Thursday it was reviewing Washington's latest position on ending the war after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he was prepared to wait a few days to "get the right answers" from Tehran, but warned of renewed attacks if it did not agree to a deal.
The oil price, which is nearly 50% higher than where it was prior to the war, has fallen 3% this week, but is still above $100 a barrel. One-year euro zone inflation swaps are trading around 3.7%, well above the European Central Bank's 2% target rate.
German 2-year Schatz yields, which are the most sensitive to shifts in expectations for rates and inflation, were up 2.5 basis points at 2.5657% in early trading, having fallen nearly 7 bps this week, while two-year Italian yields were 1 bp higher at 2.853%, set for a weekly decline of 10 bps.
A series of preliminary surveys of business activity for May for the euro zone, as well as for Germany and France, are due out later and could show how companies are handling the surge in input costs and the uncertainty that have dominated the past couple of months.
"Generally, equity markets have held up and oil has remained around $100 a barrel," strategists at RBC Capital Markets said.
"It was the services sector that saw the most weakness in April, while manufacturing held up on the back of some front-loading ahead of potential shortages. We will likely see the reverse dynamics this month."
Yields on benchmark 10-year German Bunds, which have fallen 5.5 bps this week, were flat at 3.1%, near their highest since 2011, while 10-year Italian BTP yields were up 1 bp at 3.85%, having fallen 12 bps this week so far.
The difference between the two, which reflects the extra premium investors demand to hold Italian debt rather than German, is a key market-based indicator of risk appetite right now.
That spread was last at 73.06 bps, a touch narrower on the day, but well above where it traded prior to the war in late February, below 60 bps.
On the supply front, both Spain and France are due to sell debt.
Spain will sell a combined 6.5 billion euros ($7.56 billion) in 2031, 2033 and 2050 paper, while France sells a total of 14 billion euros in 2029, 2031, 2032 and 2033 nominal bonds, plus an additional 1.75 billion euros in long-dated inflation-linked OATs maturing in 2034, 2036 and 2047.
In the United States, minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting showed more policymakers were open to the possibility of interest rate hikes as their concerns over inflation stemming from the Iran war intensified.
($1 = 0.8603 euros)
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Jan Harvey)