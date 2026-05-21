ABU DHABI - Abdalla ElEbiary, Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal's Sovereign Advisory Services in Dubai, said that the UAE economy has demonstrated strong resilience and solidity in addressing global geopolitical challenges and fluctuations, with growth expected to remain robust in the coming years, supported by sectors driving the new economy.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Economy Middle East Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi, ElEbiary said Alvarez & Marsal’s participation in the summit reflects its commitment to supporting clients during times of crises and global volatility to better understand their aspirations and challenges and provide enhanced support.

He said the UAE economy continues to record solid growth across sectors, underscoring the strength of its economic foundations, and expressed confidence that the momentum seen over the past five years will continue.

ElEbiary said the coming phase will witness the emergence of new sectors leading economic growth, noting that the focus is no longer limited to traditional infrastructure, but has shifted towards digital infrastructure, alongside artificial intelligence, transformation and sustainability sectors.

He added that the UAE’s new economy is primarily based on these future-focused sectors, while other sectors such as tourism and related services continue to grow, reflecting the diversity of the UAE economy and regional economies in general.