Select Group, the Dubai-headquartered real estate developer and hospitality investor, has acquired three Delta Hotels by Marriott golf and country club resorts in the United Kingdom, marking a significant expansion of its UK hospitality platform.

The acquired assets comprise Delta Hotels Breadsall Priory Country Club in Derbyshire, Delta Hotels St. Pierre Country Club in Chepstow, Wales, and Delta Hotels Tudor Park Country Club in Maidstone, Kent. Together, the three properties offer 380 keys and sit across more than 900 acres of freehold countryside estates.

The acquisition follows Select Group’s earlier purchase of The Mere Golf Resort & Spa in Cheshire and Old Thorns Hotel & Resort in Hampshire, bringing the Group’s UK golf resort portfolio to five properties and more than 530 keys.

The transaction further strengthens Select Group’s position in the UK hospitality sector and reflects its growing conviction in leisure-led resort assets, particularly established golf and country club destinations with strong fundamentals, sizeable landholdings, loyal guest bases and long-term value creation potential.

Israr Liaqat, Chief Executive Officer of Select Group, said: “This acquisition reflects our conviction in the UK golf resort sector as a compelling long-term asset class. These are three properties with strong underlying fundamentals: established brands, quality locations, extensive grounds and loyal guest bases. We see clear opportunity to enhance their operational performance and elevate the guest experience through focused investment over the coming years.

“The UK continues to be an important market for Select Group, and we are committed to building a portfolio of hospitality assets that combine strong locations, enduring appeal and genuine potential for long-term value creation.”

Paul Thomas, Vice President, Development, Marriott International, said: “We are delighted to work with Select Group as new owners of these three UK Delta Hotels by Marriott distinctive country clubs and golf resorts. Select Group has built a strong international reputation for investing in high-quality hospitality assets, and we look forward to working together to strengthen the long-term success of Delta Breadsall Priory Country Club, Delta St. Pierre Country Club and Delta Tudor Park Country Club.”

Select Group intends to build on the existing strengths of the three properties through a considered programme of operational enhancement, with a focus on guest experience, leisure facilities, golf operations, events, wellness and long-term asset performance.

The acquisition consolidates Select Group’s UK golf resort platform at a time when countryside hospitality, wellness-led travel, golf tourism and experience-led stays continue to attract growing interest from both guests and investors.

All three properties were rebranded to Delta Hotels by Marriott in 2023.

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