Muscat: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, represented by Oman Net-Zero Centre, signed two agreements on Tuesday within the first package of the Energy Efficiency Programme in Government Buildings.

This took place as part of the activities of Oman Sustainability Week, currently being held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, in a step that reflects the accelerating national direction toward enhancing energy consumption efficiency and reducing carbon emissions in government facilities, in line with the Sultanate of Oman’s targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The first agreement included signing an energy performance contract with Enova Facilities and Energy Management Company, while the second agreement involved implementing energy efficiency measures with Sultan Qaboos University in its capacity as the owner of the targeted facilities.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, represented by Oman Net-Zero Centre, also signed subscription agreements for the Meezan platform with several national companies and institutions representing multiple sectors. The platform serves as the central national digital infrastructure for greenhouse gas data management.

These agreements reflect the commitment of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Oman Net-Zero Centre to providing an advanced national digital infrastructure to support emissions inventory and management, as well as the registration of carbon credits. This enhances the competitiveness of the private sector and enables it to transition from the stage of disclosure and monitoring to the stage of active emissions management, capitalising on the economic opportunities associated with the low-carbon transition.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals launched the updated version of the Kwader platform, formerly known as Petrojobs, within the framework of national directions toward digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency of government services, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The platform serves as a unified electronic recruitment platform for the oil and gas sector in the Sultanate of Oman, aiming to organise and raise the efficiency of recruitment processes within operating companies in the sector through a centralised interface that connects job seekers with employing entities according to clear and transparent criteria.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals also launched the Makmn platform, a strategic open data platform aimed at developing mechanisms for accessing data from the oil and gas exploration and production sector in the Sultanate of Oman. The platform targets operating companies, oil services companies, academic institutions, and researchers in the oil and gas field.

The Makmn platform features an integrated database that includes oil and gas well data, seismic survey data, alongside the associated supporting technical documents, providing an advanced digital environment that contributes to supporting studies, research, and decision-making.

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