Arab Finance: AD Ports Group officially launched cruise operations across its three terminals in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga in Egypt, expanding cruise tourism and maritime connectivity along the Red Sea, according to a press release.

The group also operated ferry services linking Safaga Port with NEOM Port to facilitate the transportation of Hajj workers between Egypt and Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage season.

Sharm El Sheikh Cruise Port welcomed the arrival of Aroya, the largest mega-cruise ship ever to dock directly in the coastal city, marking a new phase for cruise tourism in the Red Sea.

The vessel’s arrival marks the first of several scheduled calls by the mega cruise ship in 2026, reinforcing Sharm El Sheikh’s position, alongside Hurghada and Safaga, as regular destinations on regional and international cruise itineraries.

Noura R. Al Dhaheri, CEO of Cruise Business, commented: “The launch of AD Ports Group’s cruise and ferry terminal services in Egypt underscores our commitment to advancing cruise tourism across the Red Sea while driving sustainable economic value in the markets where we operate. Through close collaboration with our partners, we will continue to elevate passenger experience by delivering world-class facilities and seamless services.”

In 2024, AD Ports signed a 15-year concession agreement with Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority to manage, develop, and operate the three cruise terminals and associated ferry operations on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

Egypt and the Red Sea are a focus of the ADX-listed group’s expanding global network of integrated trade, transport, and logistics facilities.

This year, the company plans to inaugurate Noatum Ports Safaga Terminal, a $200 million multipurpose cargo terminal and major trade gateway for southern Upper Egypt.

The group is also developing the 20-square-kilometre KEZAD East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Park in partnership with Egyptian entities at the Mediterranean entrance of the Suez Canal.

In November 2025, AD Ports invested EGP 13.2 billion ($279 million) to acquire a 19.3% stake in Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company.

