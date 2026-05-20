Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of UAE's national railway network, has announced that it has completed the work on Fujairah station, ahead of the gradual launch of operations later this year, reported Wam.

Spanning 51,900 sq m area, the station is located in Madinat Al Hilal area and is the first passenger station linking the northern emirate with Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Adhraa Al Mansoori, the Executive Director of Commercial for Etihad Rail, said the station occupies a strategic location in the northern emirate, close to key landmarks and tourist attractions.

It is around 12 minutes from Fujairah International Airport, six minutes from Umbrella Beach Corniche, and five minutes from Sakamkam Fort, she stated.

The launch of passenger rail services linking Fujairah with Dubai and Abu Dhabi will also create investment opportunities across multiple sectors. Travel time between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will be 105 minutes, with trains operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h and accommodating up to 400 passengers, Wam reported.

Al Mansoori said 70% of the materials used in developing the national railway network were sourced locally through 97 domestic suppliers.

According to her, the first phase will include the simultaneous launch of the first three routes linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, while travel schedules will be announced through official channels closer to the operational launch date.

The passenger experience will feature a range of services, including retail spaces, a VIP lounge, high-speed Wi-Fi, and onboard dining carriages.

Al Mansoori said the station boasts a modern design and integrated facilities enabling passengers to access all services easily and efficiently, alongside directional signage, waiting areas, a passenger service office and automated payment machines.

These elements are considered among the top priorities in enhancing customer satisfaction and creating an exceptional rail transport model in the UAE, thereby supporting the development of passenger transportation across the country, she noted.

"The station is expected to generate significant long-term economic impact by creating a positive transformation in the passenger transport system and improving access to Fujairah, she added.

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