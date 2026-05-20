SAL Logistics Services, the national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management in Saudi Arabia, has announced the achievement of its HSSE Integrated Management System being triple ISO certified.

This accreditation unifies three internationally recognised ISO standards within a cohesive governance framework, following a rigorous external audit conducted to the highest global standards.

SAL is the first Saudi company in the logistics sector to receive this integrated certification, marking a groundbreaking accomplishment in the industry.

This achievement was fully realised through the expertise and dedication of the SAL operations team, supported by its advanced operational capabilities across its main hubs in various regions of the kingdom.

The integrated accreditation encompasses compliance with (ISO 45001) for occupational health and safety, (ISO 14001) for environmental management, and (ISO 18788) for security operations management. This reflects SAL's commitment to implementing global best practices in safety, sustainability, and security.

The Saudi group said this achievement highlights SAL’s ambitious vision to expand its global ecosystem. Building on a distinguished portfolio of international certifications, most notably ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management, and the prestigious IATA Isago certification, it underscores SAL’s commitment to excellence in ground handling services and adherence to the highest operational safety standards.

This milestone further reinforces SAL's dedication to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, as the company continues to instill these standards across its operational sites, contributing to enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.-TradeArabia News Service

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