RIYADH — The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced that it handled more than 14.5 million tons of cargo throughout April 2026.

Mawani has handled total cargo throughput during April 2026 reached 14,532,970 tons, marking a 34.58% decrease compared to 22,213,709 tons during the same period last year.

The authority also noted that ports under its supervision recorded a 6.66 percent increase in transshipment containers during March 2026, reaching 148,192 TEUs, compared to 138,937 TEUs in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the authority reported that total general cargo reached 514,243 tons. Container throughput also declined by 18.65 percent to 508,801 TEUs, compared to 625,428 TEUs during the same period last year.

Imported containers also decreased by 9.96 percent to 233,586 TEUs, compared to 259,425 TEUs last year, while exported containers fell by 37.89 percent to 145,190 TEUs.

Transshipment containers declined by 1.68 percent to 130,026 TEUs, compared to 132,244 TEUs in the same period last year with passenger numbers also dropping by 34.27 percent to 70,752 passengers, compared to 107,638 passengers last year.

The number of vessels declined by 14percent to 1,192 ships, compared to 1,386 ships during the same period in 2025, and vehicle throughput fell by 43.40 percent to 53,938 vehicles, compared to 95,300 vehicles last year.

Meanwhile, livestock imports through Saudi ports increased by 21.80 percent to 830,688 heads, compared to 682,022 heads during the same period last year.

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