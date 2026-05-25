Muscat – H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, received an oral message from Dr Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran. The message was delivered during a meeting in Muscat with Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, who is currently leading a diplomatic and legal delegation in the Sultanate.

The communication serves to reinforce the ongoing consultation and positive cooperation between the two neighbouring nations. Discussions highlighted the progress of Iran-US talks currently facilitated through Pakistani mediation, with both parties expressing a shared commitment to achieving a successful outcome. A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to the critical need for ensuring safe and sustainable freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the initial meeting, both sides held extensive discussions to review the principles governing maritime transit in accordance with international law, emphasising the necessity of enhancing cooperation to guarantee the safety of global shipping, trade, and supply chains.