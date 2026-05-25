Muscat – Voltamp Energy has launched a new initiative to localise manufacturing in Oman’s electrical and energy sectors, as the sultanate steps up efforts to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The ‘Localise with Voltamp’ initiative has been introduced in partnership with the Authority for Public Services Regulation and the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The programme aims to connect local and international entrepreneurs, SMEs and investors with global manufacturers to establish industrial partnerships in Oman and support the transfer of advanced manufacturing technologies.

Voltamp said the initiative would focus on localising the production of 10 high-demand components currently used in its products by establishing manufacturing facilities within the sultanate.

The company said the programme is expected to attract investments of around RO50mn through the establishment of 10 factories. It will also include pre-purchase agreements valued between RO30mn and RO40mn to support new industrial ventures and strengthen local value addition.

At least 100 jobs are expected to be created during the initial stages of the projects.

Officials said the initiative would help develop integrated local supply chains, improve long-term supply resilience and create sustainable procurement opportunities for SMEs.

Mohammed Ajmal Basha, CEO of Voltamp Energy, said the programme represented a shift towards building local industrial capabilities linked to the energy sector.

“This initiative opens a new pathway for localising industries linked to the energy sector,” he said, adding that the company had already identified 10 strategic opportunities for localisation within its operations.

Basha said Voltamp would provide guaranteed purchase agreements, technical support and access to regional markets for participating businesses.

The initiative aligns with Oman’s wider economic diversification plans aimed at expanding local manufacturing, increasing SME participation in the economy and boosting in-country value.

Voltamp said the programme would also contribute to developing more resilient supply chains and reinforce Oman’s position as a regional hub for electrical industries and energy solutions.

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