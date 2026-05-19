Muscat – Khazaen Economic City has signed two new investment agreements worth RO7mn, further strengthening its position as one of Oman’s leading industrial and food investment hubs.

The first agreement was signed with Al Yaqoot House Real Estate Services Corporation to establish a factory specialising in sustainable cement-based products used in external paving works. The project, spread across 20,000 sqm, will involve an investment of RO5mn.

The factory will produce environmentally friendly ‘PC Anti-Stone Ecological Bricks’, an innovative product designed to combine the natural appearance of stone with high durability while using eco-friendly manufacturing processes that reduce environmental impact and support sustainable construction practices.

Khazaen said the project represents a qualitative addition to Oman’s industrial sector, aligning with the sultanate’s vision of developing smarter and more sustainable urban and infrastructure projects. The investment is also expected to support the construction sector with advanced and high-quality building materials.

In a separate development, Khazaen Economic City signed an expansion agreement with Sohar Food and Beverages for the expansion of its food and beverage manufacturing facility within Food City at Khazaen.

The expansion, backed by an additional investment of RO2mn, will add 10,000sqm to the project, increasing the total area to 25,000sqm. Following the expansion, the project’s total investment value will reach RO10mn.

The factory is one of the flagship projects within Food City and focuses on the local production of food and beverages, contributing to the growth of national industries, strengthening Oman’s food security system, and enhancing supply chain and food manufacturing capabilities.

Khazaen Economic City continues to attract high-value industrial and food sector investments through its integrated business environment, advanced infrastructure and strategic location, supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 in economic diversification, private sector empowerment and sustainable industrial growth, a press release stated.