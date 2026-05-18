China’s Boway group intends to invest nearly $220 million in a project to build an alloy electronic material strips plant in Morocco.

Ningbo Boway Alloy Material company, part of the Boway Group, plans to build the plant in the Northeastern Moroccan Nador city with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year.

A company team met authorities in Nador on Thursday to push for the project which it announced in November following a preliminary agreement with Morocco.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress of the project particularly regarding the completion of necessary administrative procedures and arrangements for the construction of the planned industrial facility,” Nador province said in a statement carried by the local official daily TeleNador and other Moroccan media outlets.

To manage the project, Ningbo Boway will establish a wholly owned subsidiary called Boway Alloy New Materials Morocco, which will oversee construction and operations.

Construction of the plant, which spans over 188,000 square metres, is expected to start in October 2026 and finish by 2029, the report said.

Ningbo Boway produces high-precision non-ferrous alloy bars, wires, and strips used in over 30 industries, including automotive, high-speed rail, telecommunications, and shipbuilding, according to its website.

The move adds to a growing list of Chinese investments in Morocco, where manufacturers seek to leverage its free trade agreements with the European Union and the US, as well as its strategic location near both Western and African markets.

Several other Chinese groups have established operations in Morocco, including textile company Sunrise, battery producer Gotion High Tech, and materials firms Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology and BTR New Material Group.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.