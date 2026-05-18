Tarshid, the Saudi Arabia national energy services company, has signed an agreement with Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Company, a producer of extruded aluminum, decorative surface finishes and thermal materials.

Under the agreement, Tarshid will conduct studies to develop a solar photovoltaic system designed to supply Talco’s facilities in Riyadh with clean, sustainable energy.

The project will utilise approximately 37,000 square meters of rooftop space across four facilities with a system capacity of 4.5 MW, integrating the solar systems with existing energy infrastructure to maximise operational efficiency and ensure a reliable, sustainable power source.

The project also supports the efforts of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) through its “Green Modon Initiative,” which aims to encourage factories within industrial cities to adopt clean energy solutions and expand afforestation and natural vegetation, contributing to the advancement of a more sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Waled Al Ghreri, Board Member and CEO of Tarshid, stated: "This agreement represents a strategic step that reflects Tarshid’s commitment to supporting the adoption of clean energy solutions. Through this project, we aim to empower the industrial sector with sustainable energy options that deliver long-term savings. We view this partnership as a national model for cross-sector collaboration toward a more efficient and sustainable future."

Suliman Al Oufi, CEO of Al Taiseer Group TALCO Industrial Company, added:"This agreement highlights the power of collaboration and the value of working with partners like (Tarshid) who share our commitment to smart, sustainable solutions that enable us to create long‑term economic impact that extends beyond our facilities and into the national economy.”

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