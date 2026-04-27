Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has developed approximately 6 million sq m of public parks across the kingdom between 2023 and 2025 through private sector investment models, generating an estimated financial impact of SAR2.4 billion ($639 million).

These projects aim to maximise the efficiency of municipal assets and improve urban quality of life, reported SPA citing a ministry official.

By adopting modern partnership models, the ministry has transformed parks into integrated urban platforms featuring recreational, sports, and cultural activities alongside commercial services that harmonize with the environment, said Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Alrasasimah‏.

These investment models, offered through the Furas portal, contribute to covering operation and maintenance costs while achieving significant capital savings.

Alrasasimah‏ emphasised that technical studies ensure a balance between economic feasibility and the social role of parks, preserving green spaces and public access.

This qualitative transformation enhances the sustainability of vital facilities and supports healthy lifestyles, solidifying public parks as vibrant destinations that stimulate the local economy and foster community engagement.

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