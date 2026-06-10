Dubai Holding Real Estate, an integrated master developer, has partnered with Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to launch a new home financing programme for eligible customers purchasing properties across key developments such as Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The programme is available to both nationals and UAE residents, including salaried and self-employed buyers purchasing (qualified) off-plan and completed villas and apartments across Dubai Holding Real Estate’s portfolio.

It has been designed to provide a smoother and more transparent route to ownership, with preferential rates, attractive fee structures, faster digital onboarding, dedicated relationship management and access to selected premium banking benefits.

The programme offers both conventional and Islamic financing solutions, subject to eligibility and approval, broadening customer choice across the UAE.

It also includes digital pre-approval supported by automated eligibility assessment, helping customers gain upfront clarity on their borrowing capacity and move through the financing journey more efficiently.

A key feature of the programme is access to financing from the 30% construction stage once customers have met the 50% payment threshold. This gives eligible buyers earlier visibility of their financing options and greater certainty when planning their property purchase.

Designed to meet the needs of discerning buyers, the programme offers bespoke home financing solutions for eligible off-plan and completed properties, with attractive fixed and variable rate options.

For salaried customers, digital pre-approval will help provide greater clarity on borrowing capacity and reduced turnaround times.

Self-employed buyers, including entrepreneurs and SME customers, will benefit from simplified documentation requirements and flexible eligibility frameworks designed to improve accessibility.

Eligible customers will also be able to access CBD’s premium banking privileges, including its Elite proposition.

CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Enabling access to home ownership at the right point in the purchase journey is a priority for Dubai Holding Real Estate. Our partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai responds directly to that need by

unlocking earlier and more structured access to home financing across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties for UAE Nationals and residents, including salaried and self-employed customers."

"By leveraging the scale and diversity of our residential portfolio, we are giving buyers greater confidence to plan and move forward, reinforcing Dubai Holding Real Estate’s role in shaping accessible, high-quality communities across Dubai’s leading destinations, he stated.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: "Customers today want more than financing. They want clarity, efficiency and trusted guidance throughout the property ownership journey. Through our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate, we are simplifying access to home financing with faster digital pre-approvals, dedicated mortgage expertise and a more efficient onboarding process."

"This reflects CBD’s commitment to supporting customers while contributing to the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate market," he stated.

The partnership reflects the continued alignment between Dubai’s real estate and banking sectors, as both industries work together to support market resilience, customer confidence and sustainable economic growth, he added.

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