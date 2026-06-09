Alef Group, a premier real estate developer, has announced the official launch of Linar, its latest flagship residential development and new coastal address in Al Mamzar, Sharjah.

Valued at AED4 billion ($1.1 billion), Linar is Alef’s first project with a direct waterfront setting, marking a defining milestone in the Group’s vision to shape modern communities with long-term value.

The high-rise development comprises five residential towers and one commercial tower, which includes retail and service spaces.

Tower A, which forms part of Phase 1 of the project, is expected to begin welcoming residents from 2030 onwards. Across the development, the 50- to 55-floor towers will offer a total of 2,620 residential units.

Linar offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments with contemporary layouts, well-planned interiors, and high-quality finishes that reflect the intended vision of the project and meet the needs of individuals and families.

The project also includes a limited number of exclusive penthouses with exceptional panoramic waterfront views, providing elevated levels of privacy and luxury and delivering a refined living experience, stated the developer.

Following strong demand for Tower A bids, Alef Group said it has expanded the expressions of interest to include Towers B and C. All Phase 1 bids have now been fully reserved, representing a total of 1,572 residential units with a combined value of over AED2 billion.

Building on this momentum, the Group is preparing to open Expressions of Interest for Towers D and E.

Linar’s unique strategic location between Sharjah and Dubai combines direct waterfront access with urban connectivity. Positioned at the intersection of Sharjah's key arterials, Corniche Road and Al Taawun Street, the development features multiple road access points to ease traffic and place the wider UAE within easy reach. Al Mamzar Beach Park, Sharjah Aquarium, and Expo Centre Sharjah are just a stone’s throw away, while Sharjah and Dubai airports can both be reached within a 15-minute drive.

Linar’s carefully considered design balances aesthetics and functionality, placing people at the heart of urban planning. Its architectural language is characterized by soft, fluid forms, with curved edges, flowing balconies, and vertical greenery elements creating a calm and elegant identity in seamless harmony with the waterfront.

With 325 m of sea-facing frontage overlooking Al Mamzar Beach, the project offers expansive, uninterrupted 360° views as the backdrop of everyday life, capturing the Arabian Gulf at sunrise, the Sharjah skyline at dusk, and the desert horizon beyond, it added.

On the new launch, Group CEO Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi said: "Linar reflects our commitment to creating high-quality residential destinations that deliver tangible value to the community while aligning with Sharjah’s long-term urban vision. The development provides a holistic living experience that brings together refined design, a prime location, and a strong focus on quality of life."

"The strong interest we have seen in Linar reflects the growing demand for integrated waterfront communities and reinforces our confidence in the strength and attractiveness of Sharjah’s real estate market," he stated.

"At a time when markets across the region are closely monitoring evolving global and regional developments, we believe in the importance of continuing to move forward with quality projects that support investor confidence and positive market momentum," he added.

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