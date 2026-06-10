SHARJAH: Issa Ataya, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Group, confirmed that the newly launched AED4 billion 'Linar' project represents the developer's first comprehensive urban coastal master plan, aligning with Sharjah's vision to develop premium waterfront spaces that elevate the living experience and add genuine value to the urban landscape.

He explained that the project integrates sustainability across all development stages, utilising low-carbon concrete made from recycled materials, rubberised asphalt for internal roads, and solar panels within the infrastructure to boost energy efficiency.

Ataya highlighted the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BEEAH Group to exchange expertise, drive climate-positive urban progress in Sharjah, and leverage BEEAH’s comprehensive environmental management systems.

He added that the project occupies a strategic location on the final available plot situated between two seas. Strong investor demand during the initial expression of interest (EOI) phase for Tower A prompted the expansion to Towers B and C, resulting in the full reservation of all 1,572 residential units across the first phase.

Linar joins Alef Group's portfolio of thematic developments, which include Al Mamsha focused on walkable living, Hayyan designed around natural surroundings, and Olfa inspired by an urban forest concept, reinforcing the group's commitment to developing integrated communities that enhance modern quality of life.