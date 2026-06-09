DUBAI: Dubai Land Department (DLD), in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced that the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, available to all UAE residents aged 18 and above who do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai.

It has enabled more than 3,200 residents to own their first homes in the emirate since its launch in July 2025, generating residential property transactions exceeding AED5 billion.

Within less than a year of its launch, the programme attracted thousands of UAE residents, demonstrating its growing impact in promoting homeownership and supporting Dubai’s continued development as a leading global destination for living, working, visiting, and investment.

Nine new developers joined the programme as part of its latest phase through new strategic agreements, further expanding access to homeownership for residents across the emirate. The newly participating developers include 4Direction Developments, Arada, Dubai World Trade Centre, IRTH Group, Manam, Qube Development, Reportage Properties, SAMANA Developers, and Sky View Real Estate.

Their participation brings the total number of developers under the programme to 22 since July 2025, strengthening the partner ecosystem, broadening the range of eligible homes available to first-time buyers, and providing them with greater choice across locations, price points, and property types. The programme is also supported by five participating banks, helping eligible first-time buyers access home financing solutions and supporting the wider objective of making homeownership more attainable for Dubai residents.

The First-Time Home Buyer Programme embodies Dubai's foundational belief that home ownership should be within reach of everyone who calls this city home. The addition of nine new developers demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to ensuring that every resident has a genuine choice as they take one of life's most significant steps: becoming a homeowner. By aligning government policy with market participation, the programme is paving the way for a sustainable, end-user-driven property market that reinforces investor confidence, attracts and retains global talent and enables residents to put down long-term roots. This expansion is integral to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, setting a global benchmark for accessible, future-ready urban development.

This continued momentum also underscores Dubai’s resilience, institutional stability, and ability to maintain operational continuity, ensuring that strategic development priorities remain firmly on track and that investor and resident confidence remains strengthened.

The participation of the new developers further reinforces Dubai’s commitment to innovation and sustainable urban growth. It represents a significant milestone in public-private collaboration, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double Dubai’s economy and further consolidate its position as a leading global destination for talent. It also supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’s objective to raise homeownership rates and double the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP.