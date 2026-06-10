Arab Finance: Egypt presented its vision to strengthen its role as a regional energy hub connecting producers and consumers at the US-Gulf Energy Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C., according to a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Karim Badawi, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, participated in the summit, organized by the Atlantic Council's Energy Center in partnership with the US Department of Energy, during his visit to the United States at the invitation of the US government.

The summit was inaugurated by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Atlantic Council President Frederick Kempe, and brought together ministers, senior government officials, executives from major US and Gulf energy companies, as well as representatives of financial institutions, consulting firms, and infrastructure investors.

Discussions focused on enhancing the reliability of global energy markets and reducing the impact of geopolitical instability on energy supply chains through infrastructure development, stronger regional connectivity, and the diversification of export routes and energy corridors.

Participants also explored the expansion of pipeline networks, the development of alternative energy supply routes, financing mechanisms, and public-private partnerships to support large-scale investments in energy infrastructure and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

During his address, Badawi said Egypt offers integrated strategic solutions that connect energy producers with consumers through a well-developed infrastructure capable of meeting domestic demand while supporting regional and international markets.

He highlighted Egypt's extensive energy infrastructure, including LNG export facilities on the Mediterranean coast, refining and petrochemical projects, systems for receiving, storing, and handling crude oil and petroleum products, as well as gas transmission networks and regional interconnection systems.

Badawi noted that Egypt's strategic location at the intersection of the Mediterranean and Red Seas and between Africa and the Middle East reinforces its position as a regional energy hub linking producers with consumers and connecting regional resources to European and global markets. He said this role helps facilitate energy trade, attract investment, and diversify sources of supply.

The minister also stressed that the next phase of energy development in the region should be driven by increased investment through stronger public-private partnerships, innovative financing solutions, and a stable investment climate capable of supporting long-term projects.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to continuing cooperation with regional and international partners, particularly the United States and Gulf countries, to advance strategic infrastructure projects, strengthen regional connectivity, and support the security and stability of global energy supplies.

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