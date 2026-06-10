HAMBURG - Jordan's ​state ⁠grain buyer has issued an ‌international tender to buy up to ​120,000 metric tons of milling wheat that ​can be sourced ​from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

* The ⁠deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Monday, June 15.

* A new ​announcement ‌had been ⁠anticipated ⁠by traders after Jordan bought 60,000 tons of ​wheat in ‌its previous tender ⁠for up to 120,000 tons on Tuesday.

* Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-ton consignments between September 1-15, September 16-30, October 1-15 ‌and October 16-31.

* Jordan has also ⁠issued a separate ​tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley which ​closes on ‌Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael ⁠Hogan in Hamburg. ​Editing by Mark Potter)