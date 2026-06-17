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HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.
* The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 23.
* A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for up to 120,000 tons of wheat on Monday.
* Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-ton consignments between September 1 to 15, September 16 to 30, October 1 to 15 and October 16 to 31.
* Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley which closes on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)