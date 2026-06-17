HAMBURG - Jordan's ​state ⁠grain buyer has issued an international ‌tender to buy up to 120,000 ​metric tons of milling wheat which can ​be sourced from ​optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

* The deadline ⁠for submission of price offers in the tender is June 23.

* A new announcement had been ​anticipated ‌by traders ⁠after Jordan made ⁠no purchase in its previous tender ​for up to ‌120,000 tons of wheat ⁠on Monday.

* Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-ton consignments between September 1 to 15, September 16 to 30, October 1 to ‌15 and October 16 to 31.

* Jordan ⁠has also issued ​a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley ​which ‌closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by ⁠Michael Hogan in ​Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)