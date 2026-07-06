BEIJING: Chicago oilseed and grain futures jumped on Monday as traders adjusted positions after ​a long holiday weekend, ⁠though ample global supplies capped gains.

The most-active soybean contract on the ‌Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed 1.9% to $11.69 a bushel by 0205 GMT. Wheat rose 1.3% to $6.07-1/4 ​a bushel and corn gained 1.9% to $4.49-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. market was closed on Friday for ​U.S. Independence ​Day.

Soybeans and wheat recouped some of the last session's losses, as hopes of more Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans and U.S. plantings and stocks ⁠estimates released last week supported prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that U.S. soy processors crushed 213.1 million bushels of soybeans in May, below an average analyst estimate of 214.9 million bushels, but up 4.6% from the year-ago period. The ​agency said net ‌weekly export sales of ⁠soybeans for ⁠the week ended June 25 were 224,300 metric tons.

The USDA estimated 2026 U.S. wheat plantings ​were well below market expectations and that quarterly corn stocks ‌were lower than trade analysts' expectations. It reported ⁠total net weekly export sales of corn for the week ended June 25 were 1,499,800 tons.

Market talk last week about Chinese interest in U.S. soybeans supported the oilseed market, which has been waiting for signs of large-scale purchases since a mid-May summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In major grain and oilseed producer Brazil, state-run lender Banco do Brasil said on Friday it would allocate 210 billion reais ($40.5 billion) to finance the 2026/27 crop year.

Commercial ‌agriculture will get 170 billion reais for production costs, investment, ⁠commercialisation and industrialization, the lender said in a statement.

In Argentina, ​a top wheat producer, wheat planting accelerated as mostly dry weather improved field conditions across key agricultural regions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Planting of the ​2026/27 wheat crop ‌advanced 15.1 percentage points last week, the exchange said in ⁠a weekly report. (Reporting by Daphne ​Zhang and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)