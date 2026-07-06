Gold was steady ‌near a two-week high on Monday after a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week tempered expectations of ​interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was steady at $4,174.66 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT, ​after hitting ​its highest since June 22 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 1.5% to $4,186.70 per ounce.

"Gold has regained some poise as markets ⁠dial back rate-hike expectations. While this provides relief on the yield front, the dollar's strength continues to act as a ceiling," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar gained 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Bullion logged ​a weekly ‌gain of more ⁠than 2% last ⁠week, snapping a four-week losing streak, after softer-than-expected U.S. payrolls data eased worries about persistent inflation and prolonged ​high interest rates.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. job growth ‌slowed sharply in June and payroll gains for the ⁠prior two months were revised lower, pointing to a cooling labour market and prompting financial markets to dial back expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike.

Traders now see about a 55% chance of a rate increase in September, down from more than 60% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates tend to be favourable to gold, as it is a non-yielding asset.

Investors now await minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, due out on Wednesday, for further clues on monetary ‌policy.

J.P. Morgan said demand for gold from key sectors would ⁠not be as strong as it had expected, limiting the ​rise in bullion prices this year to $4,300 in the third quarter and $4,500 in the fourth quarter.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $62.03 per ounce after hitting its highest since June ​23 earlier. Platinum ‌lost 0.1% to $1,636.60 per ounce and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,271.75 ⁠per ounce. (Reporting by Pablo Sinha ​and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)