Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development and Environment said it had referred several building and administrative violations in Cairo’s El Marg and Ain Shams districts to the public prosecution following surprise inspections aimed at curbing illegal construction and improving local government performance.

The ministry said in a statement that Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad had received a report on the findings of an unannounced inspection carried out by the ministry’s Inspection and Performance Evaluation Sector in El Marg district, as well as the findings of an investigation into a citizen’s complaint regarding illegal construction at two buildings in Ain Shams.

According to the report, El Marg district issued 10 building permits, completed technical reviews of 133 building reconciliation files, issued 180 reconciliation-related forms, and finalised 22 utility connection compliance requests. Inspection teams also reviewed operations at local technology service centres and followed up on citizens’ requests and reconciliation procedures.

The ministry said inspection teams carried out the immediate demolition of illegal construction works, including unauthorised floors, columns, and concrete structures built without permits, while confiscating construction materials and taking legal action against violators.

Inspectors also identified irregularities in several reconciliation files and delays in responding to a number of spatial monitoring reports, prompting the ministry to refer the cases to the competent prosecution authorities.

The report further highlighted deficiencies in paving and interlocking tile works under the 2025/2026 fiscal year plan, leading to directives for the district to address the implementation issues. Authorities also carried out campaigns to remove street encroachments, confiscated illegally occupied public spaces, and closed a number of unlicensed commercial premises.

The ministry said it had also uncovered what it described as “serious violations” within El Marg’s housing administration, including a failure to take legal action against illegal construction at an early stage, which contributed to the spread of unauthorised buildings. The officials concerned were referred to prosecution.

In Ain Shams, inspectors investigated two buildings following a complaint received by the ministry.

The first building, located on Sidi Bilal Street, had been licensed to include a basement, ground floor, mezzanine, and three upper floors. However, the owner illegally added additional floors up to the ninth storey. The ministry said demolition of the unauthorised structures had begun and would continue until all violations were removed.

The second property, on Ismail El-Fangary Street, was found to have been constructed entirely without a building permit. It consists of a ground floor, first floor, and columns for a second floor. Authorities immediately ordered and began the demolition of the illegal construction while pursuing legal measures against those responsible.

Minister Awad instructed inspection teams to continue monitoring demolition works in both districts and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to maintaining nationwide inspection campaigns, enforcing building regulations, improving public services, holding negligent officials accountable, and responding promptly to citizens’ complaints.

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