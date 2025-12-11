Egypt plans to amend its Penal Code to increase fines for spreading rumours and fake news, the Cabinet said on Wednesday, after concluding that current financial penalties are insufficient deterrents against misinformation.

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the New Administrative Capital, the Cabinet tasked the Ministry of Justice with drafting the amendments. The government stated the move is necessary to curb crimes that have a direct impact on “societal security and the national economy,” specifically calling for a review of fines stipulated in Article 380 of the Penal Code.

“The legislative framework governing the confrontation of rumours and fake news is sufficient at present to achieve effective deterrence,” the Cabinet said, but noted that the specific financial penalties required strengthening to match the severity of the offences.

Data Circulation Law

In parallel with stricter penalties, the government decided to accelerate the completion and issuance of a bill regulating the circulation of official data and information.

This legislation, currently being drafted by the Ministries of Justice and Communications, is intended to comply with Article 68 of the Constitution. The law aims to strike a balance between transparency—ensuring citizens have legal access to correct information—and the protection of confidential data, effectively closing the door on misleading information by providing official alternatives.

Institutional Response

To improve the speed of government rebuttals, the Cabinet directed all ministries to establish “early warning units” designed to detect rumours and refute them immediately.

The Cabinet emphasised the need for a coordinated institutional mechanism between the Cabinet’s Media Centre and ministry media offices to respond to fake news with “accurate data, documented information, and conclusive evidence.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has been assigned to implement a specialised training programme for state employees to enhance their technical capabilities in tracking rumours and verifying the authenticity of information.

While announcing these measures, the government reiterated its commitment to constitutional rights.

“Freedom of the media and the press is guaranteed by the constitution and regulating laws,” the Cabinet statement read.”However, we must all cooperate… to confront misleading fake news that harms society in general.”