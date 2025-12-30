Arab Finance: Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) has approved its investment budget for 2026, which is estimated at approximately EGP 1.979 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company allocated EGP 1.44 billion for projects and EGP 120 million for investments in other companies.

Moreover, Sidpec directed EGP 419.66 million for replacement and modernization.

The EGX-listed firm based its investment budget on an exchange rate of EGP 48 to the $1.

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Sidpec agreed to raise the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 2.268 billion from EGP 1.814 billion.