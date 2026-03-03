Tunis – Tunisia said it is following with deep concern and grave anxiety the serious military escalation unfolding in the Middle East region and the risks of a widening conflict and descent into chaos that could result, in addition to the serious threat this poses to regional and international security and peace, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

While reaffirming its commitment to the principle of respect for State sovereignty, its condemnation of any infringement on the territory of any State and any violation of its territorial integrity, Tunisia stressed its “categorical rejection of seeing brotherly Arab countries targeted.”

It expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Iraq.

Faithful to the bonds of Arab and Islamic fraternity and firmly committed to the rules of international law and the principle of the peaceful settlement of disputes, Tunisia called on all parties to immediately cease military operations, to exercise wisdom and restraint, to return to the negotiating table and to avoid any further escalation in order to spare innocent blood and preserve the resources of the peoples of the region.

The statement concluded by urging the Security Council to assume its responsibilities and take the necessary measures to safeguard international peace and security.

© Tap 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).