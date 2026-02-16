Tunis - A Cabinet meeting was held on Friday, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, to review progress in the implementation of projects related to the digital transformation of public administration.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to complete all projects linked to administrative digital transformation within their set deadlines, to further develop electronic payment mechanisms and to finalise interoperability across all services provided to citizens, as well as for all ongoing or planned projects.

She also emphasised the importance of closely and continuously monitoring progress through unified performance indicators, while giving absolute priority to digitisation projects directly related to serving citizens and investors.

Such projects would help improve the investment climate, boost economic growth, facilitate citizens’ daily lives and contribute effectively to combating corruption, she noted.

She underlined the need to place citizens’ interests at the heart of the digital transformation process, moving toward a modern administration based on open data and artificial intelligence to ensure transparency and stimulate innovation, while strictly applying cybersecurity and safety measures.

The Prime Minister pointed out that full digitisation of public administration is essential and represents a strategic choice for the state to enhance administrative efficiency, improve the performance of public services, bring services closer to citizens and fight corruption.

She recommended the development of a national communication plan to inform citizens about all available digital services and promote their use.

At the opening of the meeting’s work, she affirmed that the digital transformation of public administration is one of the key pillars of the state’s economic and social programme.

It fits into fighting corruption, ensuring transparency in administrative transactions, improving the quality of services provided to citizens, simplifying procedures, reducing bureaucracy and procedural complexity, shortening processing times, stimulating the investment environment and improving the business climate.

This transformation is also expected to enhance administrative efficiency, strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy regionally and internationally and bring services closer to citizens.

She added that, in the medium term and within the 2026–2030 development plan, the state has adopted a unified national vision for digital transformation, defining objectives, priorities and a timetable for the implementation of related projects.

The Prime Minister noted that 2026 will mark the effective launch of full digitisation of public administration, contributing to the fight against corruption, monopolies, smuggling and tax evasion, as well as to the simplification of administrative procedures.

During the meeting, Minister of Communication Technologies, Sofiene Hemissi, presented the main projects completed by the end of 2025.

These include the unified portal for administrative services and administrative service centres, remote payment of vehicle circulation tax, the electronic tax stamp, the digital hospital (first phase) and the Najda.tn emergency system.

Other projects include the national system for monitoring projects, the national interoperability platform (first phase), the national registry of communitarian companies (first phase), remote applications for national identity cards for students, the national building permits platform “Taamir,” the border movement card, interoperability services for the social affairs sector, the “Easy Export” system and the citizenship system (“nationality”).

In this context, the Minister explained that digital projects have been integrated into the national platform for monitoring public projects.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the implementation of major ongoing programmes and projects, as well as those scheduled for 2026, with a total of 192 projects currently being monitored.

Measures and solutions to overcome difficulties hindering the implementation of certain digital transformation projects across ministries and public institutions were also discussed.

