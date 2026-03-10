Arab Finance: The drilling results from the exploratory well Sirius-1X in the Northeast El Amriya area of Egypt's Mediterranean waters, operated by Shell, showed promising initial indicators after reaching the target depth of 2,115 meters, according to a statement.

The encouraging results enhance the chances of developing new gas resources from the exploratory reservoir, with the possibility of an early development decision in 2027.

Sirius-1X marks the first exploratory well drilled by Shell during 2026 as part of its plan to expand gas exploration and production activities in its Egypt's Mediterranean concession.

The company began its drilling program with the Mina West-2 and Sirius in the Northeast Amriya block.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi recently followed up on the drilling operations as part of ongoing efforts to monitor projects aimed at increasing local natural gas production.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Shell and its partner Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) succeeded in maximizing the use of drilling operations at the Mina West-2 well to obtain geological and technical data for the Sirius-1X well.

This has helped achieve significant cost savings by avoiding the need to drill an additional data-gathering well.

The new discovery is set to be connected to production by 2029 as a subsequent phase to the development of the Mina West field, which is currently underway.

Drilling operations at Mina West-2 are continuing, with production expected to begin before the end of 2026.