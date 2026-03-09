Egypt - The petroleum sector has successfully added new wells to the natural gas production map in both the Mediterranean Sea and the Western Desert, according to a statement.

This comes as part of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy to increase domestic production through intensified drilling, exploration, and field development activities.

New wells are located in the offshore West El Burullus (WEB) field, operated by PetroWeb, a subsidiary of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), and the Badr El-Din (BED) field, operated by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

In the Mediterranean Sea, the second well in the West Burullus field, part of Cheiron's investments, has been brought online through the Burullus Gas Company's facilities. It raised the field's production from 25 to 37 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas.

The production is forecast to exceed 70 MMcf/d following the connection of the third well in the coming days, while the drilling of the fourth well has been completed with promising results.

The development plan includes drilling two additional wells on the Papyrus platform, linked to WEB, to maximize the utilization of the concession area's resources and accelerate production.

Badr El-Din Petroleum Company (Bapetco) is exerting efforts to develop its concession areas in the Western Desert after successfully drilling the BED 15-35 well, a continuation of the development of the BED 15-31 discovery.

Production tests showed rates ranging between 10 and 15 million cubic feet of gas on a daily basis, in addition to 300–650 barrels of condensate per day, increasing the confirmed reserves in the area from 15 billion cubic feet to 25 billion cubic feet.

Four additional production wells are planned for drilling in the Badr El-Din concession to maximize the discovered reserves.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).